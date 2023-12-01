It's (almost) a wrap on 2023, so it's time to look back at the pop albums that made their mark on PopCrush this year.

Pop music offered a little something for everyone in 2023, whether it was a legendary pop veteran's grand return or a shining debut from a future pop star.

Taylor Swift shattered records and stoked nostalgia with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), while Renee Rapp gave a promising glimpse into the bright future of pop on her debut album.

Olivia Rodrigo went full '90s-inspired pop-rock with her acclaimed sophomore album, Guts, while Troye Sivan cemented his status as one of pop's most mesmerizing talents on his third album.



Elsewhere, dance-pop greats Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware released career-defining projects, while K-pop groups such as TXT and Twice blurred genres and delivered energetic hits.

But that's just scratching the surface.