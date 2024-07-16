Bang Chan From Stray Kids Makes Fans Swoon With Flirty Messages

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan knows how to have fans of the K-pop group wrapped around his finger.

The singer-rapper frequently makes fans swoon with his flirty social media messages.

In one recent series of messages, Chan teased fans for watching and making thirst trap edits of the group members.

"Currently watching STAY's [Stray Kids fans] TikTok edits of me. And as I thought ... That's what you enjoy huh?!" he joked.

"Stop watching those and go get some air, touch some grass, drink water to quench your thirst hahahaha," he continued.

"I AM CRYING NOT BANG CHAN TELLING US TO TOUCH SOME GRASS AND GET SOME AIR HELP," the fan who posted the messages tweeted with several crying emojis.

Another fan posted their interaction with Chan after jokingly asking him to "go touch grass together."

"While touching hands? I'm down," Chan teased, adding a cheeky winking face emoji to the message.

The K-pop star took things a step further by "writing a POV" about teaching a fan how to bowl.

"Please tell me how to play bowling well... I want to beat my score," a fan requested.

"Give me your hand. Now, hold the ball like this... Wait, this is heavy, so I'll hold it with you. Doing your hands like this... What, why are your hands so warm?" Chan wrote in response, via app and fan translation.

"SOMEONE TAKE THIS MAN'S PHONE OMFG?" one fan tweeted after seeing the flirty words.

"I'll not be surprised if he has Wattpad and he is a secret writer..." another fan joked of the infamous fan-fiction platform.

"You know what, this man [is] the one who needs [to] touch some grass," someone else tweeted.

When another fan posted, "Make me," in response to Chan's message about touching grass, the performer only added to the thread.

"What if I'm outside? You still won't come out?" he teased.