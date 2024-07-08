BTS Fans Sell Out $27,000 Bracelet Less Than Two Hours After Jin Is Announced Ambassador

BTS fans, a.k.a. ARMY, have once again proved just how powerful they are after selling out a $27,000 bracelet.

On Monday (July 8), the eldest member of the group, Jin, announced his partnership with French jewelry company FRED.

"Grateful to be part of the FRED family as the Global Brand Ambassador," Jin wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after Jin's announcement, fans noticed that the jewelry pieces he wore in the photoshoot were going fast.

"The way Seokjin was announced as Fred jewelry ambassador less than 2 hours ago and already the bracelet he was wearing in the denim look (which is worth $27,127) is now SOLD OUT on [the] official website!!" a fan tweeted.

Another fan criticized fans who bought the bracelet instead of focusing on other issues and not being a "mindless sheep consumer."

Someone else joked in reply, "People who are buying $27k jewelry aren't on Twitter arguing with y'all."

"Should we tell her that even the 97k necklace is also sold out..." someone else tweeted.

Another fan noted that not only did the necklace and the bracelet sell out, but fans also crashed the website, sold out more items, and caused the brand's Instagram following to surge to over 200,000.

"Maison FRED is pleased to announce its new Global Brand Ambassador: Jin of 21st-century pop icons BTS. Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle," the brand wrote in its own Instagram post on Monday.

The collaboration marks one of Jin's first endeavors following the completion of his mandatory military service in June.

The singer departed for the military in late 2022 and is the first member to finish his service.