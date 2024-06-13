BTS Fan ‘Betrayed’ After Catching Mom at Jin’s Return Show Without Her

BTS fans are feeling festive after the recent return of eldest member Jin from the military and the group's 11-year anniversary – a.k.a. Festa – but one fan isn't feeling so jolly.

"The Biggest betrayal of FESTA 2024," another fan tweeted, attaching screenshots from the daughter's account.

According to the screenshots, the fan's mom was caught attending Jin's return event without her daughter.

Even worse, the fan was out of town when her mom decided to attend without her.

"WTF I SAW MY EOMMA [MOM]. MY EOMMA IS THERE TO HUG HIM. WHY AM I STUCK IN JAPAN[?]" she wrote.

Jin held a special event for fans to celebrate his return in which 1,000 lucky ARMYs were able to give him a "light hug" to welcome him home.

READ MORE: BTS Fans Celebrate Jin's Return From the Military

He also performed songs like "Super Tuna" and "Moon" for fans and did a live version of his "Eat Jin" livestream series.

Plus, he surprised fans by doing the dance challenge for fellow BTS member Jungkook's 2023 hit "Seven."

"Mom[!] Why did you lie? I wanted to go the most," the fan wrote in another tweet.

"DON'T EVER MAKE YOUR MOM ARMY[.] WHO THE F MADE HER ARMY[.] YOU WILL GET BETRAYED[.] I NEED TO FIGHT WITH HER FOR 2025 world tour," the fan continued, referring to BTS' potential tour in 2025 after all seven members complete their military service and reunite.

In another tweet, the fan shared a screenshot of her mom ignoring six of her phone calls while presumably enjoying Jin's Festa event.

A few hours later, the fan tweeted another update and revealed that she finally heard back from her mother, who told her to "go study."

"Did you lie?" the fan asked in the screenshot of text messages with her mom.

"You are a test taker, so concentrate on studying," her mom told her.

"It's natural for your mother to go, right? Please come to Korea next year and go to the event. Study for the exam now," the mom continued.

"I'm very happy today," the mom added.

"I would break down and would never talk to my mom again.. I would be heart broken," one fan tweeted in reply.