Fans Defend Blackpink’s Jennie After She Faces Backlash for Vaping

Blackpink's Jennie has come under fire for being caught on tape smoking a vape in a recent vlog.

The actress and singer was seen with the vape as she was getting her hair and makeup done in the video titled "A Moment in Capri With Jennie."

Jennie's record label, OA Entertainment, which she founded in 2023, released a statement on her behalf after some K-pop fans criticized her for vaping.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd," they said.

READ MORE: BTS Fans Sell Out $27,000 Bracelet in Less Than Two Hours

"Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected," they continued.

"We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future. Thank you," the statement concluded.

The vlog has since been edited and reuploaded to omit the vaping clip.

Despite the backlash, many fans came to the singer's defense online.

"Jennie never got an apology for all the horrible, dehumanizing, body-shaming, and slvt-shaming remarks made about her on daily basis by the media and crazy people on social media, but she has to apologize for what? Hitting an vape?? F--k y’all," one fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted that Jennie shouldn't apologize for the clip because she is a "grown-up woman" and that people only made a big deal about it because of her fame.

Someone else agreed, saying she "can vape if she wants to."

"If I were Jennie I'd post a photo of me blowing that s--t at the camera," someone else tweeted.

Another fan attributed the controversy to Blackpink haters who just wanted to see Jennie be criticized.

Other fans decided to trend the phrase "We love you Jennie" in support of the international superstar.