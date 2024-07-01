K-Pop Group Seventeen Is Obsessed With This Giant Croissant

Fans of the K-pop group Seventeen are utterly charmed after the group's posts with a comically large croissant.

One fan documented the multiplying croissant posts from the members in a viral TikTok video.

"The first person to give us a croissant picture was Hoshi," the fan said, showing a photo of the dancer and singer jokingly biting into the gigantic pastry.

"And then it was S.Coups [the group leader]. He's so nice! He gave us four different croissant pictures," the fan joked, showing the progression of the rapper's croissant snaps.

"And then Joshua posted yesterday..." the fan continued. "And then last night, DK posted his croissant pictures!"

"So, there's a possibility that the other nine members might have also taken pictures. The idea of 13 men passing around a giant croissant to take pictures is so funny. Everyone taking a little nibble," the fan laughed.

Fans loved the "brotherhood of the travelling croissant."

"Having the giant croissant passed around and nibbled on for photos is just so painfully Seventeen of them," one fan commented about the tight-knit group.

"JUNHUI. DROP THE CROISSANT PICTURE AND MY LIFE IS YOURSSS," one fan begged of member Jun.

"SEUNGKWAN I KNOW YOU TOOK THOSE PICTURES POST THEM RN I BEG," another fan said.

"I'm going to have a camera roll full of grow[n] men eating croissant. What have I become[?]" one person bemoaned.

Some fans even wished for croissant photocards to collect.

"Need fanmade giant croissant photocards IMMEDIATELY," someone else said.

Meanwhile, one person asked the most important question.

"I NEED TO KNOW WHERE TO GET THESE GIANT CROISSANTS THO," they wondered.

The band just finished a history-making performance at Glastonbury Festival in England as the first K-pop group to take the main stage.

"We are just extremely honored to be here. Even though the language, country and culture are all different, we can still connect as one, through music," they said during their hour-long set, per BBC.