Bang Chan and Ryan Reynolds Have the Cutest Bromance

Stray Kids' group leader Bang Chan and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds are the cutest new bromance on the internet.

In a recent YouTube video for Marvel Korea featuring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Chan and fellow SKZ member Felix interviewed the superhero duo.

"I always thought superheroes were special, but Stray Kids right here, that is... Yeah," Reynolds joked.

"They do not let you into the club wearing a Deadpool suit. They let you into the club if you're a member of Stray Kids," he added.

READ MORE: Bang Chan From Stray Kids Makes Fans Swoon With Flirty Messages

Elsewhere in the interview, Chan and Felix introduced the concept of it being a "best friends" interview.

The two pop stars revealed they've been besties since they met circa 2017, and Reynolds joked that he's actually known Chan longer and has a stronger friendship with the rapper-singer.

"No, no, no, you and I have been friends longer than you've been friends with him [Felix]!" Reynolds declared.

"Oh, that is true," Chan agreed, while Felix smiled and added, "Okay."

A fan on TikTok made an edit out of the moment to Saweetie and Doja Cat's song "Best Friend," showing Reynolds and Chan coming together to create a hand heart, as well as the two sharing laughs.

"Not Chan becoming Ryan’s property," the fan joked in the video's caption.

Fans in the comments agreed that the duo's friendship is quickly reaching icon status.

"Ryan fr wants to put bangchan in his pocket and take him home," one person commented.

"Is Bangchan blushing?" another person wondered.

"Ryan is the biggest bangchan stan," one fan declared.

"Ryan's just surrounding himself with Australians at this point," someone else pointed out.

"That whole interview was just them fighting over who is a bigger fan of each other it was so fun," another person said.

"Ryan is so me (obsessed with Chan)," another fan added.