Does Shawn Mendes Reveal Pregnancy Scare on New Song ‘Why Why Why’?

Shawn Mendes released his new single, "Why Why Why," on Aug. 8 (Thursday), which also happens to be his 26th birthday.

The new song will be featured on his upcoming self-titled fifth album.

When listening to the lyrics, the Canadian singer talks about a failed relationship, then has a questionable lyric about him thinking he was going to be a dad.

"Thought I was about to be a father. Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?," he sings.

Watch Shawn Mendes' 'Why Why Why' Music Video Here:

Mendes most notoriously dated Camila Cabello. The former flames began their relationship in 2019, before calling it quits two years later.

They briefly reunited in 2023 after spotted kissing at Coachella, but seemingly parted ways shortly after.

The "In My Blood" crooner announced he was releasing a new album, after a short hiatus to deal with his mental health, last month.

"Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift," he wrote on Instagram.

"Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you," Mendes continued.

The "Mercy" singer then thanked his fans "who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving," adding, "thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me."