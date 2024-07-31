Shawn Mendes Is Returning to Music After Four-Year Hiatus

Shawn Mendes is officially returning to music in 2024.

The singer announced his new self-titled album Shawn on Wednesday, July 31 via social media.

In his post, he revealed a moody black-and-white cover and the 12-song track list that adds up to 30 minutes total.

He also announced that he will be dropping not one, but two singles ahead of the album on his brithday, August 8.

The songs are titled "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," with preorders already live for the songs and the album itself.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes Credited on Jungkook's Debut Album

Mendes also posted an album trailer on Instagram and shared a lengthy note about the making of this album, which is his fifth full-length project.

"Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift," Mendes wrote.

"Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you," he continued, adding a list shouting out those friends and family by name.

"And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me," he said.

According to Variety, Mendes' album was recorded in several locations, including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City.

Mendes' last album was Wonder, which was released in 2020. The album debuted at No. 1 in Canada and the U.S., becoming his fourth consecutive album to achieve the feat.

Mendes went on tour in support of Wonder but canceled after seven dates to focus on prioritizing his mental health.

Despite two singles in 2022 and 2023, Mendes has largely been living out of the spotlight since 2020.

He is set to return to the stage with a headlining set at Rock in Rio on Sept. 22 and at Corona Capital in Mexico City on Nov. 16.

When Does Shawn Mendes' New Album Come Out?

Shawn Mendes' new album Shawn will be released on October 18, 2024.

Shawn Mendes' 'Shawn' Track List Revealed:

Shawn has 12 tracks, including singles "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough."

1. Who I Am

2. Why Why Why

3. That's The Dream

4. Nobody Knows

5. Isn't That Enough

6. Heart of Gold

7. Heavy

8. That'll Be The Day

9. In Between

10. The Mountain

11. Rollin' Right Along

12. Hallelujah