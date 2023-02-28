Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

On Saturday (Feb. 25), Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles amid online dating speculation.

The two musicians appeared happy in the photos, smiling and walking side-by-side as they reportedly ran errands together.

The dating rumors apparently began brewing after notorious internet gossip account Deuxmoi shared a tip they received about the pair, according to Page Six.

The tip claimed that the duo appeared "verrry comfortable" while "clearly on a date" in Los Angeles recently.

Mendes, 24, has most recently been linked with celebrity chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, who he was spotted hiking shirtless with in February 2023. However, any connection between the two has never been confirmed.

According to Page Six, Mendes and Miranda have been spotted together multiple times, including at a recent Grammys afterparty and on a grocery shopping outing.

Notably, Mendes split with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello in 2021 after dating for nearly three years and even collaborating on music together.

They became a pop music power couple after the release of "Señorita," and vowed to remain "best friends" after their breakup.

Meanwhile, Carpenter, 23, was last linked with Dylan O'Brien in 2022. She also allegedly dated fellow Disney star and musician Joshua Bassett, who was infamously the subject of Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 smash hit "drivers license."

In the lyrics of "drivers license," Rodrigo called out a "blonde girl" who was "so much older" and apparently in a relationship with Bassett.

After months of fan feuds and speculation, Carpenter seemingly responded via song lyrics on "Skin," where she sang, "Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

Fans reacted to the dating rumors on Twitter.

"As someone [whose] fave female artist is Sabrina, and fave male artist is Shawn... it's a great day," one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, "The 2017 Pinterest manips of Sabrina and Shawn possibly coming true is not something I expected."

Some even posted video edits of the pair.

While the status of Mendes and Carpenter's alleged romance is unknown for now, it seems fans are supportive of the potential couple.