Did Sabrina Carpenter Just Get Hacked?

Stars… they’re just like us, even Sabrina Carpenter’s social media has been hacked.

Just after 10 PM ET on Monday (Apr. 8), Carpenter took to Instagram to confirm that she was indeed hacked on X (formerly Twitter). She posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories along with the note, “I got hacked on Twitter and they unpinned my single announcement like… rude as f–k.” Carpenter was referring to her upcoming single, “Espresso,” which will be released on Apr. 11 at 8 PM ET.

At the time of her Instagram post, the X hacker still had control over her account as the tweets were still live on her profile.

The hacker posted a series of tweets promoting a crypto currency called Beoble. They claimed to be the “Feather” singer and even made a custom link with her first name in the title, for her followers to believe that it was actually the singer-actress giving out financial advice.

READ MORE: These Stars Were Victims of Nude Photo Leaks

Ironically, just a minute before Carpenter confirmed that it was not her writing on her X account, the hacker responded to the initial tweet they posted. “Comments turned off due to malicious links. Good luck all,” referring to a “drop” of crypto currency. The hacker even favorited their own tweet that they wrote on her account.

The Beoble organization seems to be a company as it is marked as a “verified” as an “official organization” on the X platform. The company has amassed 135,000 followers, though it is unclear how many followers they gained due to the hacker. It is important to note that the company has not been active on the platform since Apr. 1.

See the hacked tweets, below.

attachment-Screenshot 2024-04-08 at 22-15-49 Home _ X loading...

attachment-Screenshot 2024-04-08 at 22-15-56 Home _ X loading...

attachment-Screenshot 2024-04-08 at 22-16-46 Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) • Instagram photos and videos loading...