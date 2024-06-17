Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" may be THE song of the summer, and now fans get a chance to enjoy true pop synaesthesia as the singer has teamed up with an ice cream company to release a limited-edition flavor inspired by her hit.

What Flavor is Sabrina Carpenter's New Ice Cream?

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced its flavor of the summer, Espresso, available in scoop shops and online beginning June 28. The ice cream is a nod to Sabrina Carpenter's smash hit, "Espresso."

What Does Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' Ice Cream Taste Like?

The decadent ice cream features an espresso-flavored base with brownie bites, chocolate chips, and fudge swirls which already has us begging "Please Please Please" for a double-scoop.

Where Can I Get Sabrina Carpenter's Exclusive 'Espresso' Ice Cream This Summer?

Check out Van Leeuwen's online store beginning June 28 to purchase a pint and have it shipped to you.

Van Leeuwen will also be serving the new flavor in its Scoop Shops nationwide; with locations in New York, California, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, and Connecticut, there may be a scoop shop near you.

What's the Deal with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream?

Van Leeuwen is known for its limited-edition releases which feature unique flavor combos and collaborations with brands like Hidden Valley Ranch and Tapatio.

What's Special About the Sabrina Carpenter 'Espresso' Ice Cream Release?

50% of profits from sales of Van Leeuwen's Sabrina Carpenter Espresso ice cream will go to benefit The Ali Forney Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance and resources to unhoused LGBTQ+ teens.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Short n' Sweet, drops Aug. 23.

