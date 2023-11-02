Celine Dion Makes First Public Appearance in Nearly Four Years Amid Health Issues

Celine Dion Makes First Public Appearance in Nearly Four Years Amid Health Issues

Celine Dion - NHL Game - Las Vegas - October 30th 2023 - Instagram

Céline Dion has made her first public appearance in nearly four years amid her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 55, revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, which forced her to pull the plug on her Courage World Tour, but she dropped in on an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday (Oct. 30) night between the Vegas Golden Knights and her hometown team the Montreal Canadiens.

After the game, which saw the Habs lose, Céline went into the locker room and chatted with everyone there as she went around and shook their hands, with the Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis, 48, telling her in a conversation in French he fondly recalled seeing her sing for the Pope when she was only 14.

Céline then told players to stay “strong” and “healthy” and to keep “doing what you do best” – before joking as they posed for a snap not to “be shy” to get close to her as they “smelled great."

The singer’s son René-Charles, 22, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, were also with her and posed for photos with players.

Her visit comes a couple of months after Céline’s sister said the star was suffering uncontrollable “spasms” she continues treatment for stiff person syndrome.

Claudette Dion, 74, told HELLO! Canada: “She’s doing everything to recover. She’s a strong woman.

“It’s an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they’re impossible to control.

“You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.

“There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

Stiff person syndrome is a rare, progressive neurological disorder that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs and affects about one in a million people.

Céline was left devastated when her music producer husband René Angélil died in 2016 aged 73 after they were married for 22 years.

