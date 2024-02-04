How Are Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson Related?

He's a 48-year-old pop music powerhouse. She's a 74-year-old Hollywood silver screen legend. And on Sunday (Feb. 4), they co-presented at the 2024 Grammy Awards. So, exactly how are Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep related?

Streep and Ronson turned heads when they appeared at the annual music awards ceremony tonight, where they presented Miley Cyrus the Grammy for Record of the Year for her song "Flowers."

As it turns out, Streep is Ronson's mother-in-law.

Ronson married Streep's 37-year-old daughter Grace Gummer in August 2021. Last year, he posted a sweet tribute to his wife on their one-year wedding anniversary.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love," the record producer wrote on Instagram.

The pair welcomed a baby girl in December 2022.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The daughter of Streep and famous sculptor Don Gummer, Grace Gummer is an actress who has starred on Broadway and in TV shows such as The Newsroom, American Horror Story: Freak Show, Extant and Mr. Robot.

Gummer made her acting debut in the 1993 movie The House of the Spirits, in which she played a younger version of her mother's character, Clara del Valle.

Gummer was previously married to actor Tay Strathairn between 2019 and 2020.

As for Streep, she married Don Gummer in 1978, but the two split in 2017.

The former couple share four children together: Grace, Mamie, Henry and Louisa Gummer.