Miley Cyrus Just Won Her First Grammy Award — Finally! Here’s What Fans Are Saying

Miley Cyrus is officially a Grammy winner!

The pop star took home her very first Grammy trophy at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 4) in Los Angeles.

The singer won the Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers," which she accepted from presenter Mariah Carey.

During her acceptance speech, Cyrus joked that “this MC is gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic.”

Cyrus revealed she initially thought she was going to miss the moment after being stuck in traffic before the Grammys due to the rain, but was happy she got seated in her “lucky number three seat” in the audience.

The pop star, who stunned in an all-gold Maison Margiela look on the red carpet, also shared an emotional story about a little boy who was given a butterfly net and was so excited to try to catch a butterfly.

“He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But, with no luck, he sat down on the ground [and] he finally let go and he surrendered. And he was OK that he wasn't going to capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose … This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly," she shared.

Fans on social media reacted with excitement following Cyrus' first-ever Grammy win. See some of their tweets below:

Last year was a big year for Cyrus' career, and her Grammy win is testament to that. In 2023 the pop star released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and spawned smash lead single "Flowers."

Released in January 2022, the song received critical acclaim and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the singer's second single to hit No. 1 on the chart since 2013's "Wrecking Ball" 10 years prior.

"Flowers" also became the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and broke a number of streaming records.

Miley Cyrus' Grammy Nominations

Cyrus is nominated for six different awards tonight, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation; Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers"; and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Thousand Miles" featuring Brandi Carlile.

However, this isn't the first year Cyrus was nominated for a Grammy.

She was first nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Bangerz in 2015.

She was also technically nominated for Album of the Year as a featured artist and songwriter on Lil Nas X's Montero in 2022.