Miley Cyrus Scolds Grammys Crowd for Not Singing Along to ‘Flowers’

Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus had a few choice words for the audience when she performed her smash single "Flowers" during the awards ceremony Sunday night (Feb. 4).

When the audience failed to sing along when Cyrus first took the stage at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the Hannah Montana star playfully chided the crowd for being stiff.

"Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" she quickly scolded the audience before going back to performing the song.

However, there were some people in the audience who knew the song and sang along, such as Taylor Swift, who is known to sing along to songs at award shows.

Cyrus concluded her performance with a rocking moment in a nod to the late Tina Turner.

Earlier in the evening Cyrus won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," beating out Swift's "Anti-Hero" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," marking her first-ever Grammy.

"Flowers" was a huge success for Cyrus, marking a major comeback on the pop charts. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it debuted at No. 1 and became the 65th song in the history of the chart to do so.

The song also broke several records upon its debut, becoming the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify globally in just 112 days.

"Flowers" is the lead single off Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, which is up for Album of the Year this year.