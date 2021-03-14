2021 Grammys Fashion: See Photos of Must-See Looks and Best Dressed Celebrities

The 2021 Grammy Awards brought some of the award circuit's more unique fashion statements, but we're not complaining.

Over the last year, only a handful of red carpets were able to place due to health and safety concerns stemming from the pandemic. However, with limited attendees in the audience, the 2021 Grammys red carpet was in (somewhat) full swing for 2021. For the first time in a long time, the nominees, performers and presenters took the opportunity to dress up for the big occasion.

While some celebs walked the red carpet, others took their looks to the performance stage. Fans went wild for Harry Styles' feather boa while some obsessed over Noah Cyrus' larger-than-life white gown.

See these memorable outfits and more, below.