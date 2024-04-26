O.J. Simpson’s Cause of Death Revealed

O.J. Simpson's cause of death has officially been revealed.

According to TMZ, the cause of his death has been determined to be prostate cancer Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm Laverne, confirmed to the news outlet.

Simpson was 76-years-old when he passed away.

He previously sparked some concern earlier this year and spoke out about his health issues in February in a video posted to his Twitter account.

"Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good. Obviously I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks," he said in the clip.

Simpson first shared that he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2023, according to the New York Post.

He rose to fame as a football star that played for the Buffalo Bills. He played for a total of 11 seasons in the NFL and branched out into movies, starring in The Naked Gun franchise.

However, he was thrust into the spotlight again in the mid-90s due to the murder of his then-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was acquitted in 1995. After, the trail he was then the subject of a civil suit. Simpson was found guilty in a civil suit in 1997 by a jury that voted unanimously. The Goldman family was awarded damages in the total of $33.5 million.

Later in his life, he would be sentenced to nine years in prison in 2008 for armed robbery and other felonies related to an armed confrontation in Las Vegas.