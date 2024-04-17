O.J. Simpson’s Deathbed Double-Murder Confession Rumor ‘Totally False’

O.J. Simpson’s deathbed murder confession rumor has been branded “totally false."

The former NFL running back died on April 10 aged 76 from prostate cancer nearly 30 years after he was shockingly acquitted of the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and her 25-year-old waiter friend Ron Goldman, and gossip recently spread online he used his last breaths to admit to their slaughter.

But a source has now told TMZ the talk is “totally false” – adding: “Unless being thirsty and asking for water is a confession... or wanting to watch the golf tournament.

“Nothing about the L.A. thing came up or was even thought about.”

The “L.A. thing” was the knife killings of Nicole and Ron in 1994 at her house in Los Angeles.

Simpson was acquitted of their murders after his 11-month "Trial of the Century," during which he funded his $50,000-a-day "Dream Team" of nine top attorneys by selling signed sports memorabilia from behind bars.

But he was found liable for Nicole and Ron’s deaths in a civil case brought by the families of the victims, which ended with Simpson being ordered to pay $433.5 million in compensation, which he never delivered.

Simpson made well-wishers and his children sign non-disclosure agreements and leave their mobile phones at the door when they came to pay their respects to him as he lay dying of cancer in a Las Vegas hospice.

Between 30 and 50 people visited Simpson as he drifted in and out of consciousness, according to TMZ.

Among those forced to sign NDAs were his children Jason and Arnelle, who he fathered with his first wife Marguerite Whitley, as well as the kids he had with Nicole, Sydney, 38, and 35-year-old Justin.

Simpson had a total of five kids, with his daughter Aaren drowning when she was a toddler in a swimming pool accident in 1979.