O.J. Simpson’s Death Draws Mixed Reactions: ‘Hope They Use a White Bronco Instead of a Hearse’

O.J Simpson died in Las Vegas Wednesday (April 10) at the age of 76, and his passing has resulted in mixed reactions from the public online.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," Simpson's children posted to his X account Thursday morning (April 11).

Simpson, a former NFL star, made headlines in 1994 when he was named a person of interest in the stabbing murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Infamously, a white Ford Bronco carrying Simpson, armed, later led police on a televised low-speed chase in Los Angeles after Simpson didn't turn himself in to authorities.

A highly publicized, months-long murder trial culminated in Simpson being found not guilty for murder, despite mounting incriminating evidence.

Simpson was later found liable in a wrongful death civil trial. He was ordered to pay a combined $33.5 million in damages to both Brown and Goldman's families.

Simpson's death was met with mixed reactions online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where trending keywords "Damn RIP..." and "OJ Simpson" went viral.

Some made jokes online about O.J.'s life — and death — with video clips, memes and Kardashian references.

"I hope they use a white Bronco instead of a hearse," one X user quipped regarding Simpson's upcoming funeral.

Still, others were much more damning with their posts about the controversial celebrity.

"People ... forget that he beat his wife to a pulp and 'butchered her,'" one X user wrote, calling Simpson the "dark-souled side of global fame."

