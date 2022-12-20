O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloe Kardashian’s Father, Calls Kris Jenner ‘A Cute Girl’

Khloe Kardashian is the third daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, but for years, conspiracy theorists have discussed the possibility that her real father could be O.J. Simpson.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), Simpson appeared on the Full Send podcast to set the record straight on the long-standing rumor.

"People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels," Simpson said.

Simpson was connected to the Kardashians through Kris' friendship with his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, who was tragically killed in 1994, along with her friend Ron Goldman.

Robert Kardashian later served as Simpson's defense attorney in the subsequent 1995 murder trial, where Simpson was acquitted.

Simpson was married to Nicole from 1985 to 1992.

"The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true," Simpson said on the podcast when pressed about being Khloe's biological father. Khloe was born in 1984.

According to Page Six, Khloe previously slammed the rumor in 2017, calling the conspiracy theorists "a--holes" and "haters."

"People are a--holes but I don’t care lol. I focus on the good. They are all f---ed lol such a--holes. Hehe oh well… I’m happy and they hatin’," she said.

The rumor first sparked after Jenner admitted to having an affair with a producer named Ryan while she was married to Kardashian. She revealed the bombshell in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian.

"Robert had been the only man in my life since I was 18. I don’t know why I was having a mid-life crisis at 30, but I was. His name was Ryan, and he was a producer. We had wild sex everywhere, all the time," she shared.

Another rumor started by fans claims that Jenner's longtime hair stylist, Alex Roldan, could be Khloe's real father, based on physical resemblance and the fact that Khloe's middle name is Alexandra, but the reality stars have never commented on the rumor.

Meanwhile, Khloe has praised her dad Robert in interviews and on social media. In 2021, she said, "We were all so close to my dad. My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that. He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there."