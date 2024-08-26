O.J. Simpson’s Cremation Ashes Turned Into Jewelry

O.J. Simpson's remains are set to be turned into jewelry.

Simpson's longtime lawyer and the executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, revealed to TMZ that his ashes will be turned into jewelry and that the jewelry will be divided between the former football star's four adult children.

The outlet goes on to report that Simpson's kids are the ones who signed off on having their father's remains turned into jewelry. Additionally, LaVergne provided written consent for the process in order for it to be completed.

Despite the fact that his remains have been revealed to be turned into jewelry, it is unclear as to what kind of jewelry that his children will get. It is worth noting that the price of the process has been revealed to be $4,243.06. That price includes the cost of cremation as well as the process to be turned into jewelry.

As previously reported, Simpson's official cause of death was ruled to be prostate cancer. Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2023.

However, his health sparked concern earlier this year. In February, he spoke about his health issues in a video posted to Twitter.

"Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good. Obviously I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks," Simpson said in the clip.

Simpson passed away at the age of 76 with his family announcing the news via social media.