Parents Charged With Child Neglect During Disney World Vacation

Two small children witnessed their father hit their mother before the parents passed out from severe intoxication while on a trip to Disney World.

The incident took place on Feb. 21, according to an Orange County police report, which was released this past week. Parents Robert and Janine Pecha, of Staten Island, New York, were arrested and later charged with third-degree felony child neglect in addition to Robert being charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

The couple was found by authorities passed out in their bed at the Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World Resort while their 5-year-old and 3-year-old watched on. Authorities discovered a bag in their bathroom filled with empty alcohol containers. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the two minors.

“I tapped and shook both of their legs and called out for them to wake up. Attempts were initially unsuccessful," the deputy wrote in the released report. "However with repeated attempts, both subjects began to wake up. It was evident that both Robert and Janine were heavily intoxicated."

The officer noted that their responses were slower, had slurred speech and had difficulty walking or even standing for that matter. Janine almost fell over because of how intoxicated she was. When the officers asked them what was going on, they responded, "nothing."

"I asked how much alcohol they each had consumed," the deputy continued. "Robert stated one drink, and Janine was adamant that she had consumed no alcohol. They were unaware of how intoxicated they were."

Despite the parents alleging that there was no physical violence, the children told the officers what happened. The parents were drinking alcohol throughout the day before they got into an argument about Robert not spending enough time with his wife and children. The little girl told law enforcement that her father hit her mother "several times in the face with an open hand" while the kids begged him to stop.

Janine and Robert were both taken to the hospital for treatment and later both taken to jail.