Universal Studios Takes Blatant Jab at Disney World’s Defunct Star Wars Hotel in Men In Black Ride Queue

Universal Studios Orlando theme park explicitly called out Walt Disney World in the queue of one of their popular rides.

Universal Studios sits right down the road from The Walt Disney World Resort and have been competitors in the theme park industry. Universal Studios is home to the Men In Black: Alien Attack ride, which is a shooting interactive dark ride, a similar concept to Magic Kingdom's Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.

Before you reach the ride vehicles, which is based of the Men In Black film franchise, guests are taken through their themed queue to the MiB secret headquarters, complete with aliens in a break room, Will Smith on a screen, among other callouts to the story.

X (formerly Twitter) user @ohcatrina posted a photo of one of the employee ad bulletin boards in the queue area, which had a direct callout to Disney's Star Wars themed hotel and its tragic downfall.

The seemingly new added flyer reads, “For Sale. Galactic Starcruiser Halcyon. Low Miles. See Agent B.”

It is unclear when the theme park put this into the queue, however, it had to be in the last year as the famed Starcruiser, also referred to as the Halcyon ship, opened on Mar. 1, 2022 and closed on Sept. 30, 2023. The sign referenced Agent B, one of the MiB special agents and also referenced "low miles," as the hotel was only open for a little over a year.

This wasn't the first time that Universal Studios trolled Disney World. In 2021, when details about the Star Wars themed resort emerged, including its price tag of $4,809 for two guests for two nights, its competitor trolled them in a tweet.

"Think of how many churros you could buy with that kind of money. 👀," the official account for the theme park wrote. The churros callout was in reference to a joke as when Universal's Jurassic Park VelociCoaster was being built, it was rumored to be construction for a churro stand.