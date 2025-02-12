Disney Concerned About Affordability of Its Theme Parks as Ticket Prices Skyrocket

Disney is reportedly worried about their theme parks' attendance thanks to the decreasing affordability of tickets.

It's well-known that a Disney vacation is quite the investment for most families, but now even Disney themselves is aware that things are getting out of hand as ticket prices skyrocket for amusement parks, concerts and more.

According to KTLA 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that "conversations have been happening ... inside Disney about whether middle-class families are simply being priced out of going to the Disney resorts and theme parks."

The news channel reported that a ticket to enter a Disney park on a popular day now costs over $200.

Not only that, but Fast Passes that allow customers to skip lines and ride more rides in the parks can add an extra $450.

Plus, families spend hundreds on food and souvenirs in the parks, too.

In 2000, a singular Disneyland ticket was just $43, per Blooloop.

The WSJ cited Disney insiders and reported that Disney executives are considering the fact that price hikes have gone "too far."

The insider said they are worried that Disney "has become addicted to price hikes and has reached the limits of what middle-class Americans can afford."

"Internal discussions have focused on whether the happiest place on Earth is now a bit of a downer," KTLA 5 reporter David Lazarus said.

In another blow, Disney's own surveys have revealed that a Disney World or Disneyland vacation is often a one-and-done situation for many families.

The findings revealed that people planning return visits has dipped "sharply."

Will Disney change their way and make their theme parks more accessible?

"For the time being, Team Mickey still seems to believe that they're offering great value for money," Lazarus said.

"One recent survey has found that at least three-quarters of respondents believe that Disneyland is now financially out of reach for families," he added, noting that the company called the survey "flawed and misleading."