Fully Naked Man Terrorizes Disneyland, Gets Arrested After Scaling Tiana’s Restaurant

A man was arrested at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. after he removed all his clothes, ran around totally nude and dangerously climbed atop one of the theme park's restaurants.

Guests were temporarily evacuated from the park's New Orleans Square area on Saturday night (April 12) after the unidentified man took off his clothes and began scaling the top of the Mint Julep Bar section of Tiana's Palace restaurant.

The restaurant, which opened in 2023 and is inspired by the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, was temporarily closed after the incident.

According to SFGate, Disneyland Cast Members "direct[ed] stunned onlookers away" as the nude man stood on top of the restaurant and made gestures toward the crowd.

You can see NSFW footage of the shocking event posted to Instagram here. In the video, a Cast Member waves park guests out of the area with an apologetic "Sorry, friends," as a woman off screen can be heard gasping, "Oh my God!"

The incident took place around 10PM local time (PST).

"...Anaheim Police officers were called to assist Disneyland security who had a nude male detained inside the park near New Orleans Square," Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Matthew Sutter told SFGate in a statement.

The man was arrested for trespassing, public nudity and being under the influence.

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the Disneyland guest who stripped naked was visiting from Canada.

See a censored clip of the incident via TikTok, below.

This isn't the first time a nude streaker has terrorized unsuspecting guests at "The Happiest Place on Earth."

In 2023, a Disneyland guest was arrested after he inexplicably stripped down to his underwear while on the It's a Small World ride.

The man then proceeded to wade through the water the ride boats travel through before climbing a display and sitting in the middle of a group of Animatronic dolls.