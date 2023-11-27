Disneyland Guest Arrested After Getting Naked on It’s a Small World Ride

A man was arrested at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday (Nov. 26) after he took his clothes off on the iconic It's a Small World ride.

Various TikTok videos from the ride show the man stripping down to nothing but his underwear before wandering through the ride and crawling near the Animatronics half-naked.

One video shows the man attempting to sit in a pool of fake water near the India section of the ride, while another concerned guest exclaims, "Oh my God, he's gonna fall!"

Another clips shows the guest, appearing dazed, wading through the water the boats travel through inside the ride.

Yet another video shows the man, fully clothed, walking through the inside of the attraction seemingly prior to getting undressed.

According to KTLA5, police officers responded to the streaking incident around 1:30PM local time. A video on TikTok shows officers hauling the man, seemingly still naked, through the Disneyland park.

Disneyland officials told the news station that the man suddenly stepped out of his ride vehicle inside the attraction and that Cast Members stopped the ride as soon as they were made aware of what was going on.

READ MORE: Disneyland Brawl Erupts in Fantasyland (VIDEO)

The man was arrested for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to a hospital before he was transported to the police station.

The 26-year-old man's identity is currently unknown.