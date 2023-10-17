Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., was certainly not the "Happiest Place on Earth" when a physical fight broke out over the weekend.

According to Orange County Register, a massive fight between park guests broke out in the Fantasyland area of the theme park Sunday (Oct. 15), between the Mad Tea Party spinning teacups and the Storybook Land Canal Boats ride.

Guests reportedly threw punches and kicked each other during the violent scuffle. One man involved in the fight was allegedly kicked by a woman after he had fallen to the ground.

Two children reportedly found themselves in the middle of the altercation as strollers were bumped into by guests involved in the brawl.

See footage from the fight via Daily Mail, below:

According to Daily Mail, the fight was sparked after one party asked another group of guests to make space for them to walk by with their stroller, a request which was allegedly met with "attitude" from the other party.

Orange County Register reports Disneyland security staff responded quickly to the altercation. The instigating parties were promptly removed from the theme park premises and the Anaheim Police Department was notified.

The incident is still under investigation as of publishing. No injuries related to the fight have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Over the last year, there have been several incidents involving guests at Disney theme parks, including a "Karen" who allegedly tried to skip the line and board the Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Cups ride from the exit.

In a separate incident, a woman was accused of leaving her child unattended in a stroller.