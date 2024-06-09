Club 33 Cast Member Dead After Disneyland Golf Cart Accident

A Disneyland employee died due to a horrific golf cart accident at The Happiest Place on Earth.

On June 5 at 11:30 AM, local Anaheim Police and Fire Rescue were called to a backstage area of Disneyland after a traffic collision involving golf cart took place, away from guests’ view. Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan McClintock told The Orange County Register that they found the employee who had fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head. She was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition before passing away due to her injuries just two days later, on June 7.

The woman was later publicly identified as Club 33 Membership Manager, Bonnye Mavis Lear, age 60. The traffic collision is still being investigated by Anaheim Police.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock told the outlet. “At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

Some friends and family who knew Lear, paid tribute to her on social media, all described her as one of the kindest people you would meet. Disney California Adventures cast member Rae Delgado posted to her personal Facebook account and reported that Lear sustained a fractured skull and brain swelling from the accident which later took her life, according to the media outlet.

“Bonnye was traveling on a rear-facing seat of a golf cart along with 3 passengers behind Critter Country,” Delgado wrote in the post. “The driver of the vehicle was driving at least 20 mph on the route. The golf cart came in contact with a bump/dip in the road which caused Bonnye to react immediately. As she went to grab the handrail, it gave way and sent her out of the vehicle.”

Delgado added that Lear deserves justice and compassion and not the silence that their apparent fellow cast members were asked to stay silent by Disneyland management.

“Managers are telling CMs to not speak about the circumstances of Bonnye’s death to others,” she added. “They’re asking for silence. They want it to be forgotten.”