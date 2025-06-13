Is ICE Arresting People at Disneyland?

Amid growing nationwide social unrest and protests in Los Angeles against ICE raids in local communities, rumors are running rampant on social media that ICE has been stopping and even arresting people at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

On social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), people have posted claims that ICE agents are waiting outside Disneyland and asking people, including guests and Cast Members, for their identification.

According to Snopes, however, that's not necessarily the case.

The fact-checking website reports they were unable to confirm or find credible proof of confirmation for any of the rumors surrounding an alleged ICE presence at Disneyland.

"We looked into the claims and found that despite these alleged sightings, none of the users posted photos, video footage or other tangible evidence of ICE's alleged presence," Snopes reports.

"Additionally, no credible news outlet reported an ICE presence in or around Disneyland. A straightforward Google search using the keywords 'ICE agents at Disneyland' did not turn up any credible news report, only iterations of the rumor or claims that the rumor was false," they add.

According to the Orange County Rapid Response Network (OCRRN) of California, Disney's External Affairs team also confirmed that there is no current ICE activity at Disneyland.

"We can confirm that is not the case. We've gotten multiple reports through the day, but we checked them all and can report that there is no ICE presence at the resort," Disney's External Affairs told OCRRN in a statement on Wednesday (June 11).

The Los Angeles Times reports that while viral claims of Disneyland ICE arrests were proven to be unfounded at this time, the city of Anaheim confirmed that ICE activities did take place just two miles down the road from Disneyland at a local community park, where ICE agents appeared to engage in "racial profiling" of community members.