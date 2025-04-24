Missing Girl Last Seen at Disney California Theme Park Days Ago, Family Desperate for Answers

A young girl is currently missing after taking a trip to Disney's California Adventure theme park with her family.

Annie Kathleen, a 16-year-old girl from Calipatria, Calif., a town located east of San Diego, has been missing since Sunday (April 20). She has not been heard from or seen since.

She was last spotted at Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, which she was visiting with her family.

The Anaheim Police Department is now asking for help in locating the missing teenage girl, whose family says she is unfamiliar with the Anaheim area and who hasn't been heard from in five days.

“There are concerns for her well-being, and her family is extremely worried,” the Anaheim Police Department shared in a statement, asking the public for help in locating the whereabouts of the teen.

"If you see Annie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900," the statement, posted to the Anaheim Police Department's official Facebook page, continues.

According to police, Kathleen is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, five inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

You can see photos of Annie Kathleen via the Anaheim Police Department's Facebook post, below.

This isn't the first time a child has disappeared or gone missing from a Disney theme park or Disney property.

Last year, a 3-year-old boy was briefly reported as missing before his body was discovered in a body of water near the Walt Disney World property in Florida.

It was initially believed that the little boy, named Rakim Akbari, wandered away from the resort his family was staying at on the morning of July 18, 2024. Tragically, he was found dead in a body of water on the resort grounds hours later, the Orange County Sheriff's Office revealed in a statement.