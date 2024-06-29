‘YMCA’ Hitmakers The Village People Sue Disney World For Treatment at Theme Park

The Village People are so upset with how they were treated at Disney World that their team is suing the theme park giant.

The alleged incident took place in 2018 when the "YMCA" singers performed as part of their Epcot concert series, as they did annually for at least a decade. Now, TMZ reported that a case against Disney was filed by Karen Willis, the wife of Victor Willis, who performs as a naval officer or policeman and also owns the group's song and performing rights.

Over the series of shows in the two day span, Karen alleged that they were "treated terribly" by Epcot workers. She claimed that she wanted to work in the front of house to mix the band's live sound. She alleged that Disney workers blocked her from entering and ushered her out of the area.

Additionally, Karen alleged that she and the group were "physically attacked" in the park by "overzealous fans," who she believes were planted by the ex-band members. Apparently, the group's contract included the need for extra security, which Disney apparently did not provide.

In addition to the alleged bad treatment on site, Karen claimed that Disney has not paid them, as the checks were first made out to the incorrect people. Karen believes that Disney World did not re-hire them "on purpose."

Recently, Disney filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit altogether, as they had the legal right to not rehire the Village People if they didn't want to, however, that motion was rejected and the suit will move forward. Karen is seeking $20 million in damages.