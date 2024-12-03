Disney World Driver Flees Scene After Hitting Family in Golf Cart, Leaving Guest in ICU

A Walt Disney World guest driving a car crashed into a family in a golf cart before fleeing the scene Friday (Nov. 29), leaving one person in the ICU.

The alleged hit and run took place on property at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground early Friday morning.

Zin Santos, one of the family members who was riding in the struck golf cart along with her husband and in-laws, posted about the frightening ordeal in a Facebook group called "Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds - A Magical Guide."

Santos and her family were at a four-way stop when a car approached them. The vehicle turned off its lights, then turned on its high beams before allegedly revving up and slamming into the golf cart so hard and fast that its riders were violently ejected from the cart.

Santos was pinned underneath the golf cart during the accident. One of her family members suffered a leg fracture and required surgery, while another was sent to the ICU with potential brain bleed.

Santos and her husband were discharged hours later, however, her in-laws are still hospitalized.

According to Santos, police have issued a subpoena in order to access Disney World footage so they can attempt to locate the vehicle and its driver.

The car that hit them is believed to be a Hyundai Genesis or Aston Martin and will most likely have sustained some damage from the crash.

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), Santos shared an update in the Facebook group revealing one family member has been moved out of the ICU while another is still recovering from surgery.

Santos also left a plea for answers and help from the public.

"My message is for those who were at Disney Fort Wilderness during the incident. I know some may doubt the reality of this because it hasn't been on the news, and that's okay. But to those who were there, if you saw anything, no matter how small, please contact the authorities. The vehicle involved, I was told, had no plates, making the investigation harder. Your help could make all of the difference," she wrote.