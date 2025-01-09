Mom Slams Sister for Secretly Taking Nephew to Disney World: ‘Claims I Stole Her Child’

An aunt on Reddit says her sister is furious because she took her nephew to Disney World without the mom's permission.

"So my nephew has been staying with me since a little bit before Christmas. His mom kind of just dumped him here. I didn't mind, but she left him here with no warning and no clothes or anything he needed. He's 13 and extremely well behaved," she began.

"I’m not entirely sure why he’s here, but my sister and I had an argument, and she left him with me and our mom. He hasn’t spoken to her since. In fact, my sister has even blocked her own son. He’s been in contact with his dad, who has been bringing him clothes. I’ve also been buying him clothes, shoes, food, etc., since he’s been here (which is not an issue at all)," she added.

The issue arose when the aunt and her family went on their planned Disney vacation and took her nephew with them.

"Today, my family left for Disney. We made last-minute changes and arrangements to bring my nephew along. This trip has been planned for months, and my sister knew that. There was no way I was going to leave my nephew behind, so we made it work. Now my sister is furious, claiming we 'stole' her child and 'took away their experience.' She’s also upset that I didn’t inform her beforehand. She’s mad that he isn’t where she thought he was. The thing is, she hasn’t spoken to or checked on her son in nearly a month. Personally, I don’t feel like I was wrong," the woman shared.

She also explained the boy's dad and siblings knew about the trip.

"I told his dad this morning when we were on our way out so he could say goodbye if he wanted, which he did. My sister and her husband are married, so I have a feeling she did know about the trip but decided to play dumb. I’m not 100 percent sure if my brother-in-law told her or not," she concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post largely sided with the aunt.

"She can't abandon a kid on you then get mad when you do things with them," one person wrote.

"You’re taking care of him when she isn’t, and he deserves to enjoy life. She can’t have it both ways—ignoring him but acting possessive when it’s convenient," another added.

"Your sister abandoned your nephew. She has no basis to complain, especially when she knew you and the family were already planning the Disney trip. If she continues to complain, throw it back at her—'Don't blame us for you being a bad mom,'" someone else commented.

"So his mother dropped him at your door with nothing and no notice. That's child abandonment and she had no say in anything. She could and should lose custody," another chimed in.