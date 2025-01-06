‘Sadistic’ Dad Pranks Teen Daughter by Pretending to Be Dead

A teen girl in Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum shared a disturbing story about a cruel prank her dad pulled on her.

She said this isn't the first time he's pranked her and that he's "always" done it since she was a kid.

"For example he jumps out or wears masks that are scary. Idk how he’s going to act with the mask on because he goes too far when in character. Like one time he put a real chainsaw close to me while on, it didn’t have a blade but I didn’t know," she said in her post.

"I also have very bad anxiety and take medical emergencies seriously. I’ve had so many close deaths including my mom when I was little, both grandmas, uncle, pets. My nana used to have medical emergencies when she lived with us and I was always the one finding her and calling for help," she continued.

One day, the teen arrived back home to find the house empty, even though she said her dad is usually gaming on the couch.

"The TV was on but he wasn’t there, he wasn’t in the kitchen or bathroom either. His gf wasn’t home either so I thought maybe they went out somewhere but why is the TV on? Then I realized I hadn’t seen my dog so I looked in the yard out the kitchen but they weren’t there. I texted dad saying I’m home and heard his phone ding," the girl shared.

"My dog was standing over my dad face first on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth and I didn’t even have time to think, I just started panicking," she said.

"Everything is a blur bc I was so scared but his eyes were open which made my heart stop. I dialed 911 and said, 'Something happened to my dad.' He laughed," she revealed.

"The lady on the phone asked what was happening because I got quiet. I shyly said [nevermind] and hung up," the girl continued.

The girl then lashed out at the dad for pulling such a mean "prank" on her.

"My dad was laughing so hard but I started screaming and called him a child and said grow up, bc I thought he was dead, I said how could he do this to me and then I said I hate him," she shared.

He then told her to "lighten up" because it was just "a joke."

"I told him I’m tired of his pranks and never rely on me in an emergency bc I’m not taking it seriously," she went on.

The teenager went to her room but the dad followed her and continued the argument.

"He called me a sensitive crybaby and said I was blowing it out of proportion. I had a bad panic attack but did he care, no," she said.

"He’s been moping around trying to guilt me into dropping it but I can’t, I remember finding my pet dead or the news my mom died, it makes my heart beat fast. I’ve cried a lot bc of what if and bc he’s making me feel bad for being upset. I said sorry for saying I hate him but that’s it," she concluded.

Many Reddit commenters were alarmed by the prank and the dad's behavior.

"You have every right to be upset with your dad’s childish behavior. You can’t make him grow up, but please reach out at school to find mental health support," one commenter advised.

"These aren't pranks. They're sadistic cruelty. In this current case, it's also an act of extreme stupidity to 'cry wolf.' As you mentioned, you're far less likely to take action in a real emergency because of the fake ones," another person wrote.

"Oh I am furious for you. This is a very extreme, cruel, trauma-inducing..." another commenter wrote.

"Pranks are only funny if everyone involved has a laugh afterward. He's a bully," someone else agreed.

In a reply in the comments section, the teen girl added that the dad has also forced her to watch horror movies even though she doesn't like them and made her "get on scary rides at theme parks because scaring me is soooo funny to him for some reason."

She also added that he still hasn't moved on from the incident.

"Even though I apologized for saying I hate him when I ask him for something like even food he says “oh I thought you hate me” so I’m never living this down," she wrote.