Dad Secretly Gets DNA Test on Daughter, Learns Heartbreaking Truth About Wife’s Co-Worker

A man on Reddit shared how a secret DNA test revealed the shocking truth about the paternity of his young daughter.

"I have always had a small doubt about the paternity of my 5-year-old daughter because of my wife’s close friendship with a male co-worker around the time my daughter was conceived. My wife always assured me that nothing inappropriate happened between them, and I believed her, but the doubt lingered in the back of my mind. I never expressed these doubts to anyone because I didn’t want to cause unnecessary drama," he began.

A few months ago, however, the man bought a DNA test and secretly tested himself and his daughter. The results of the test revealed a heartbreaking truth.

"The results came back, and it turns out I am not the biological father. I was devastated, and after a few days of thinking it over, I confronted my wife. She broke down and admitted to a one-time affair with her co-worker during a very rocky period in our marriage," he continued.

The man is now conflicted about what to do moving forward.

"I am heartbroken, and I haven’t decided what to do about our marriage, but I love my daughter (who I’ve raised as my own) more than anything and don’t want to disrupt her life. My wife is begging me to forgive her and work through this for the sake of our daughter and our family," he shared.

"I haven’t told anyone else in our family about this because I’m afraid of the backlash my wife might receive, and I don’t want my daughter to suffer any consequences from this revelation. I feel incredibly isolated with this secret, and I'm torn about what to do next," the man concluded.

Users in the comments section shard their thoughts regarding the difficult situation.

"Do your best to protect your daughter's well-being," one person wrote.

"You needed to know, otherwise not knowing would have eaten at you as well. As far as what to do next, you definitely need time to think through this as to what is ultimately best," another shared.

"There is no going back. You are headed for divorce. Likely every day you stay with your wife will just cost you more in spousal support assuming you make more. You need to hire a lawyer. You are never gonna get over this. Your daughter needs to know her true dad," someone else weighed in.

"I’m not sure how close your relationship to this child is, or if you want anything to do with them, but to the child, you are their father. Whether blood-related or not," another user chimed in.