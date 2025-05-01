Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom got an unexpected show when someone managed to climb the park’s famous Tree of Life.

On Thursday (May 1), TikTok user @Cassieeee.m posted a video of the incident where a guest is seen climbing up to the base of the Disney World icon.

The unidentified woman reached the part of the tree that sits above the waterfall and below the carved eagle. She was seen taking a moment to rest by leaning up against its trunk. This was no easy feat, as the Tree of Life reaches 145 feet tall, 50 foot wide at the trunk and 170 feet in diameter with its roots and canopy. It boasts over 300 animal carvings on its trunk.

"Ayo, we just climbing any trees now?" the creator captioned the video.

The two guests who witnessed the moment are heard saying in the clip that the unruly guest is sure to get a "lifetime ban" from the park for the unsafe stunt. "She's calling security right now," another person is heard saying in the background of the TikTok, referencing a Cast Member responding to the dangerous behavior.

Watch a video of the incident, below.

Inside the breathtaking tree is a theater that was previously home to the 3-D attraction, It's Tough to be a Bug. The attraction is currently being renovated with the new show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, slated to open in winter 2025. Guests can get a closer look at the tree via the Discovery Island Trails that wind through the roots of the base. Climbing the tree is certainly prohibited.

In December 2017, an intoxicated guest climbed the base of the tree at the center of the structure.

According to guests who witnessed the stunt, a group of four friends attempted to climb the tree before Disney World security apprehended them.