A shooting took place at Disney World cast member housing that left two men injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 7) around 10:10 PM at the 11700 block of Rock Pigeon Loop at the Flamingo Crossings West apartment buildings. The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that the shooting took place between two men in their twenties in the parking lot.

The police report revealed that the two men knew each other and were in an argument when they exchanged gun fire. Authorities said that both were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions nor identities have not been made public. It remains unknown how many gunshots were fired or if any charges against the men were filed.

Footage of the shooting circulated on social media. In a clip posted to various platforms, you could see one man standing over another man who was hunched in the fetal position on the ground next to a curb in the parking lot.

Flamingo West Apartments are located at the edge of the Walt Disney World Resort in Winter Garden, Fla. The apartment complex opened in 2020 for students in the College Program and cultural exchange program for international cast members to work in Epcot. In 2023, the complex became available for other Disney World cast members to rent. According to the community housing policies, firearms are prohibited on property.

The property is managed by American Campus Communities. At the time of this article's publication, the company has not made a statement regarding the shooting. Some Disney World cast members, who call Flamingo Crossings home, have taken to social media to voice concern for their safety.