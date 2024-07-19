Man Swims in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom River: WATCH

A man went to the extreme to beat the Florida heat by jumping into the Magic Kingdom river and swimming a lap to the other side.

While some days are nearing the triple digit temperatures in Kissimmee, one man took it to an extreme by managing to jump into the Rivers of America at Walt Disney World Resort. He managed to evade capture for the few minutes it took to swim from Tom Sawyer's Island to the dock by Big Thunder Mountain.

TikToker @JeffreyTillitt posted a video of the incident, which apparently took place on July 16, 2024. In the clip, you can hear other guests question if swimming was allowed (it is not, it is prohibited). Tillitt later told people in the comments section that cast members did witness his act and seemingly took custody of him after he got out of the water.

The river is used by the Liberty Square Riverboat which is a massive boat that transports guests around Liberty Square and Frontierland sections of the park. The river is also used by the daily rafts driven by cast members that take guests from the main land to Tom Sawyer's Island, which is the only way to access the island, where the unidentified Michael Phelps wannabe began his swim.

Despite being in the track of not one but two rides, there are several other safety concerns for the waters. There are several signs noting to not get into or get too close to the body of water. This is because natural Florida wildlife including alligators and snakes are most likely in the river. Additionally, bacteria and amoebas can be in the waters.

Watch the dangerous swim, below.