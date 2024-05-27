Award-Winning Disney Songwriter Richard M. Sherman Dead at 95

Richard Sherman, the iconic Disney songwriter responsible for some of the most memorable soundtracks of childhood, has died at age 95.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Sherman's death due to age-related illness on Saturday (May 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Generations of moviegoers and theme park guests have been introduced to the world of Disney through the Sherman brothers' magnificent and timeless songs. Even today, the duo's work remains the quintessential lyrical voice of Walt Disney," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives," Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said.

"The music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family," Iger added.

Sherman was one-half of the Sherman Brothers duo who created songs that are still stuck in people's heads to this day from Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to iconic earworm "It's A Small World (After All)."

The brothers got their big break in 1957 when Mouseketeer Annette Funicello recorded their song "Tall Paul," which led to Walt Disney hiring the pair to write for Disney movies.

The two contributed over 150 songs to several well-known Disney films like the original Parent Trap, The Sword in the Stone, and The Aristocats.

Most notably, they were responsible for Mary Poppins' "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "A Spoonful of Sugar," and "Chim Chim Cher-ee."

For their work on the Julie Andrews-led film, the brothers earned two Academy Awards for Best Score and Best Song, as well as a Grammy Award.

"Something good happens when we sit down together and work. We've been doing it all our lives. Practically since college we've been working together," Richard told The Associated Press in 2005, per Entertainment Tonight.

Robert Sherman, the other half of the brother duo, passed away in 2012 at age 86 in London.