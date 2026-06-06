Molly Sims has some relationship advice for women — and she didn't exactly sugarcoat it.

During a recent appearance on the Hot Smart Rich podcast, the supermodel and actress revealed the type of man she'd never recommend marrying, and let's just say she got straight to the point.

Her answer? A cheap one.

One Major Dealbreaker

While discussing relationships, marriage, and finances, Sims didn't hesitate when the conversation turned to money.

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“If someone is cheap, don't marry them,” she said.

The 53-year-old explained that financial compatibility is about much more than who pays for dinner or picks up the tab on vacation.

According to Sims, couples need to be aligned on bigger-picture issues like money, parenting, and long-term goals.

Hard Conversations Matter

Sims has been married to film producer Scott Stuber since 2011, and she revealed that finances were one of the major topics they discussed before tying the knot.

“We were trying to figure out all of our finances,” she said, explaining that those conversations weren't always easy.

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Sims admitted there were challenges with financial planning and asset protection, but she now understands why those discussions mattered.

“You have to know about your financial portfolio. Good, bad, ugly,” she said.

It's About More Than Money

To be fair, Sims isn't necessarily saying every partner needs to be wealthy.

Her bigger point is that couples need to share similar values when it comes to money, family, and life in general.

If someone doesn't align with how you raise your children, how you look at money, how you see things, right? Like, it's so important to be aligned.

Still, the "don't marry cheap men" part is probably what's going to stick with people.

And judging by the internet's long-running debates about split checks, Venmo requests, and mysteriously forgotten wallets, Sims may have just sparked another one.