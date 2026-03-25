The 15-year-old son of billionaire investor and philanthropist Ronald Perelman has died.

According to Page Six, Oscar passed away Tuesday night (March 24), on the island of St. Maarten. His death is believed to be connected to a longstanding medical issue.

Those close to the family described the teen as bright and kind. “He was a kind, smart child,” a source said. “Very smart — he was his father’s son.”

A Family Loss

Perelman, 83, shares his son with psychiatrist Dr. Anna Chapman. The couple married in 2010 and welcomed him that same year via surrogate after what Chapman previously described as a difficult journey to parenthood.

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“We had some trials and tribulations getting to this point, and we are both thrilled,” she told Page Six at the time.

Friends said becoming a father again brought Perelman a deep sense of happiness.

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“A baby is something they’ve both really wanted for a while,” a source said. “Friends say they’ve never seen Ronald happier or more content.”

The couple later welcomed another child via surrogate in 2012.

Perelman’s Legacy

The Forbes billionaire built his fortune in the 1980s through major investments, including his involvement with Revlon, and has long been known for his philanthropy.

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His contributions include major medical and research institutions, such as departments at NYU Langone Medical Center, the Ronald O. Perelman Heart Institute at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and the reproductive medicine center at Weill Cornell.

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His influence has also extended into the entertainment world. In 2016, Gwen Stefani performed at the Apollo in the Hamptons gala, held at Perelman’s Creeks estate in East Hampton.

During the intimate, star-studded event, Stefani was joined by Blake Shelton, and the two performed their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” a song they co-wrote and debuted during their time on The Voice.

Perelman has several children from previous relationships, but the loss of his teenage son marks an especially heartbreaking moment for the family.