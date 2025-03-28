Megan Fox and MGK (formerly knows as Machine Gun Kelly) are officially parents together!

The on-again, off-again couple welcomed a baby girl when the actress gave birth on Thursday (March 27).

Fox's ex-fiancé (whose real name is Colson Baker) celebrated the happy news on his social media.

"She’s finally here! Our little celestial seed," MGK wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet video of his tattooed hand gently caressing the newborn's tiny fingers.

In a separate Instagram Story, MGK revealed that he and pal Travis Barker welcomed the little girl into the world with music by composing a special custom score for the birth at 432 HZ.

"What an epic journey. Praise God," MGK wrote about the experience.

Fox and MGK have not yet revealed the baby's name as of publishing.

Fox announced her pregnancy in November 2024, when she posted a striking maternity photo of herself pregnant, nude and covered in a black substance to her Instagram account.

Just a few weeks later, in December, she and MGK called it quits after the actress reportedly found "upsetting" material on the musician's phone.

Fox and MGK's new baby girl marks the rocker's second child.

MGK shares an 18-year-old daughter named Cassie, who was born in July 2009, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

As for Fox, the Transformers star shares three children with her ex-husband and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green: Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, 8.

Are Megan Fox and MGK Still Together?

Fans are wondering about the status of Megan Fox and MGK's relationship after the former couple welcomed a daughter in late March 2025.

While the pair are currently still broken up, a source told People that they are committed to co-parenting the baby girl together, but also that it wouldn't be too surprising if they got back together.

"Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now they’re amicable," the source shared.

"No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line. But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter," the alleged insider added.

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass.



The pair got engaged in 2022, and called off their engagement two years later in 2024 following various rumors. They were officially split by November 2024.

