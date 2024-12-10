Megan Fox and MGK Split Just Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits.

According to TMZ, the duo split "over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado."

Fox reportedly "found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early."

The news of their breakup comes shortly after Fox revealed she's pregnant.

On Nov. 11, the actress posted a sultry photo on Instagram revealing she and MGK are expecting their first baby together.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," the 38-year-old captioned a snap cradling her baby bump.



The Jennifer's Body star can be seen covered in black liquid in the photo, in which she tagged her rocker beau.

This will be Fox's fourth child. She shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Meanwhile, Kelly has a daughter, Casie, 15, from a previous relationship.

READ MORE: Megan Fox Admits She Looks Like an ‘Expensive Sex Doll’ Now

Earlier this year, Fox revealed that her engagement to MGK had been called off, although the two never officially broke up.

On an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox discussed her 2023 book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection of F--ked Up Fairy Tales, which contains several poems about her relationship with MGK.

"I feel like everyone has such like an opinion on you guys' relationship. You know, you got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don't know what's going on with you," Cooper told Fox.

"I think what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like, the status of the relationship per se," Fox replied, adding "there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

The pair met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. A few months later, the actress appeared in the music video for MGK's "Bloody Valentine."

The "Lonely Road" singer popped the question to Fox in January 2022.