Nearly a year after Hulk Hogan's death, authorities have officially closed the book on one of the biggest questions surrounding the wrestling legend's passing.

A newly released investigative report concludes that Hogan died of natural causes, ending months of speculation and lingering questions from some family members about exactly what happened in his final days.

Investigation Officially Closed

According to the Daily Mail, the Clearwater Police Department confirmed that Hogan's death was ruled an "attended natural death" following an extensive investigation.

The 72-page report states that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body, there has been no evidence to indicate that the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural.

Questions Followed Hogan's Death

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died on July 24, 2025, after collapsing at his Florida home and being transported to a local hospital.

Investigators reviewed recordings from the incident and interviewed witnesses, including Hogan's occupational therapist, who was reportedly present when he stopped breathing and attempted to get help.

READ MORE: Inside Hulk Hogan’s Life: 5 Things From His Final Documentary That Hit Different Now

A July 2025 autopsy determined that Hogan died from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. The report also noted a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Still, questions lingered in the months that followed.

Family Sought More Answers

In October 2025, Hogan's family filed a petition to extend the statute of limitations while exploring potential medical malpractice claims.

His daughter, Brooke Hogan, also publicly expressed uncertainty about some aspects of her father's medical condition.

“We don't have cancer that runs in our family. It seems weird,” she said during an August 2025 appearance on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show.

Brooke later clarified that she was not suggesting foul play.

“I don't think anyone thinks there's foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time.

Family Cooperation Praised

In its statement, the Clearwater Police Department thanked Hogan's family — including widow Sky Daily, children Brooke and Nick Hogan, and attorney Kevin Hayslett — for their cooperation throughout the investigation.

READ MORE: 40 Photos of Hulk Hogan’s Life, Both in and Out of the Wrestling Ring

Officials said the family's willingness to provide access to personal records and information while grieving played a major role in helping investigators reach a final conclusion.

With the investigation now closed, authorities say there is no evidence Hogan's death was anything other than natural causes.