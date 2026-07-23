Stassi Schroeder is finally making her reality TV comeback, but if the early buzz is any indication, she may have more convincing to do than she expected.

The first trailer for House of Stassi has sparked plenty of conversation, though not necessarily for the reason Schroeder's supporters were hoping.

Industry insiders are already questioning whether the former Vanderpump Rules star can recapture the magic that once made her one of Bravo's biggest personalities.

Can Stassi Win Viewers Back?

Executives are quietly watching the early response to the House of Stassi trailer, which drew just over 41,600 YouTube views in its first three days.

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For comparison, Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16 trailer topped more than 76,800 views in roughly two days.

"For someone who's supposed to be making a major comeback, those numbers are underwhelming," one television insider told Naughty But Nice. "People inside the business are asking whether viewers have simply moved on."

Another source said Schroeder's controversial exit from Vanderpump Rules still hangs over her return.

"That's not the kind of scandal audiences forget overnight," the insider said. "Some viewers accepted her apology. Others never will."

One veteran television executive put it even more bluntly.

It takes a lot for Bravo to fire one of its biggest stars. The network had invested years and millions of dollars building the Stassi brand. Walking away from that tells you just how serious executives believed the situation was.

What Is House of Stassi About?

Whether viewers are ready to embrace Schroeder again is about to be tested.

The new Freeform and Hulu reality series follows Schroeder as she balances family life, friendships, and a busy career alongside her husband, Beau Clark, and her inner circle, including fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly, Taylor Strecker, Georgianna Aubin, Rob Evors, and Taylor Donohue.

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"I'm a mom, a wife, a sister, a podcaster," Schroeder says in the trailer. "I'm saying yes to everything right now. Work is busier than ever."

Schroeder also makes it clear she's hoping to write a new chapter after her 2020 exit from Vanderpump Rules.

"I was not going to let Vanderpump Rules be my legacy," she says.

House of Stassi premieres July 29 on Freeform, with the full season arriving on Hulu the following day.

DISCLOSURE: The writer previously worked with Taylor Strecker, who appears in House of Stassi, and considers her one of the most talented and driven people they've had the pleasure of working with.