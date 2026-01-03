After years of champagne-fueled chaos and cringeworthy moments, Andy Cohen’s annual New Year’s Eve spot on CNN might be reaching its expiration date.

Insiders whisper the network is quietly preparing to move on from the Watch What Happens Live! host — and his future is looking foggier than a Times Square hangover.

Sources inside CNN say staffers have grown increasingly uncomfortable with Cohen’s Bravo-style antics clashing with the image of a news brand trying to rebuild trust.

“This is CNN, not Bravo,” one insider told #ShuterScoop. “What works on reality TV doesn’t belong on a serious news network.”

The Moment That May Have Done Him In

The breaking point came during this year’s live broadcast, when Cohen launched into a profanity-laced tirade targeting outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The moment was so off-script, co-host Anderson Cooper and guest BJ Novak had to jump in and get things back on track — live on air.

“That moment changed everything,” a network source revealed. “Staff were mortified. The secondhand embarrassment was real.”

Since then, internal chatter has reportedly ramped up — and while CNN hasn’t issued a public statement, insiders claim the decision has been made: Cohen won’t be invited back for NYE 2026.

A History of Headaches

The Adams incident was just the latest in a string of headline-making moments for Cohen. Over the years, his CNN appearances have included celebrity rants, drunken jabs, and plenty of “did-he-really-just-say-that?” live TV moments.

“The optics are terrible,” another source said. “Andy adds no value to a brand that wants to be respected.”

With Warner Bros. Discovery facing internal pressure and potential restructuring, sources say all on-air talent is under review — especially anyone seen as a liability.

“When a company’s tightening up, you don’t keep risks,” one exec said. “You clean house.”

Mayor Adams Claps Back

And in case you thought Cohen’s comments would go unanswered? Think again.

Former Mayor Eric Adams fired back on X the next day: “Another sloppy drunken rant. If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help."

Adams continued, "Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help. He was safe in Times Square because we did our job. Again. Seek help. AAA: Andy’s Alcohol Anonymous."

Brutal.

So… Is It Over?

Officially, CNN isn’t saying anything — yet. But behind the scenes, insiders say the writing’s on the wall: “He won’t be back. Enough is enough.”

Still, with 3.7 million viewers tuning in — a solid number in a down year for cable — CNN may think twice before making any final calls.