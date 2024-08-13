Bowen Yang Spills an ‘SNL’ Host ‘Made Multiple Cast Members Cry': ‘Terrible’ (WATCH)
Bowen Yang is spilling the Saturday Night Live tea.
The comedian, who was originally hired as a writer for the NBC show in 2018, dished that one host was a nightmare for the writers.
Appearing on a recent episode of What What Happens Live, Yang was asked Which guest host displayed diva characteristics, but not to disclose the individual's name.
"This man — this person, this host — made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the table read because he hated the ideas," he told host Andy Cohen.
Watch Bowen Yang on Watch What Happens Live Here:
Yang added that the entire situation was "terrible," as his "Las Culturistas" podcast co-host Matt Rogers shook his head, with Yang joking that Rogers has "got new PR and everything."
Yang responded to a fan question who asked which one of his SNL sketches he felt was the "biggest bomb."
"When Ayo Edebiri hosted this past season, we wrote a live sketch where it took place in an elevator, and she and I were, like, telling everyone that we should all make out or something because the elevator got stuck," he recalled.
Watch the SNL Skit Here:
"Then, for some reason, it got turned into a pre-tape under our noses, and we had to adapt to that… It just didn’t go as well as I had hoped," Yang added.
He explained that you "just deal with it."
"Comedy’s subjective, you never know how it’s gonna play in front of a specific audience. But it’s fine, you let it roll off your back," Yang concluded.
