Bowen Yang is spilling the Saturday Night Live tea.

The comedian, who was originally hired as a writer for the NBC show in 2018, dished that one host was a nightmare for the writers.

Appearing on a recent episode of What What Happens Live, Yang was asked Which guest host displayed diva characteristics, but not to disclose the individual's name.

"This man — this person, this host — made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the table read because he hated the ideas," he told host Andy Cohen.

Watch Bowen Yang on Watch What Happens Live Here:

Yang added that the entire situation was "terrible," as his "Las Culturistas" podcast co-host Matt Rogers shook his head, with Yang joking that Rogers has "got new PR and everything."

Yang responded to a fan question who asked which one of his SNL sketches he felt was the "biggest bomb."

"When Ayo Edebiri hosted this past season, we wrote a live sketch where it took place in an elevator, and she and I were, like, telling everyone that we should all make out or something because the elevator got stuck," he recalled.

Watch the SNL Skit Here:

"Then, for some reason, it got turned into a pre-tape under our noses, and we had to adapt to that… It just didn’t go as well as I had hoped," Yang added.

He explained that you "just deal with it."

"Comedy’s subjective, you never know how it’s gonna play in front of a specific audience. But it’s fine, you let it roll off your back," Yang concluded.