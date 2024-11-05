This Chappell Roan ‘SNL’ Look Took 500 Hours to Make

Chappell Roan slayed her first Saturday Night Live performance with the help of some seriously stunning costumes.

One of them, designed by Project Runway alum Gunnar Deatherage, took a whopping 500 hours to construct.

In a TikTok video, Deatherage gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek into what it takes to make such an elaborate outfit.

He revealed that the green and blue look – which featured dragonfly wings – was inspired by burlesque costumes from the early 1900s.

"I have never worked so hard on a garment," Deatherage shared. "The bodysuit alone has over a hundred pattern pieces and with over 500 hours of work, there are too many details for just one short video."

The detailed look was Deatherage's second piece for Roan, following her viral swan look she rocked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It’s been such a gift, honestly, to create such cool, complex things and then let so many people see them," he told People.

He also revealed more about what went into crafting Roan's iconic SNL look, including how it went from a festival look to something more.

"As we kept building and the look kept evolving and getting cooler and more complex, it was apparent that this look needed to be seen in a more stationary moment, rather than jumping around on stage," he explained.

"Because the last thing we wanted to do is prohibit Chappell from being able to be Chappell on stage — prohibit the magic," he added.

Deatherage worked with two other designers to complete the look in just a month, clocking in at a combined 500 hours of work.

He said it was the "most complex" look he's ever created.

"We really took those precautions to make sure that everything was made really beautifully," he said.

As for Roan's appearance on SNL, not only did she stun fans with her eye-catching outfits, but she also surprised viewers with a brand-new, country-inspired song.