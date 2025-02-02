Chappell Roan Criticizes Record Labels for Not Providing Artists With Health Insurance

Chappell Roan made a major statement to the music industry gatekeepers during her 2025 Grammys acceptance speech Sunday night (Feb. 2).

Roan performed her hit song "Pink Pony Club" live during the telecast, but it wasn't the larger-than-life pink prop pony or Roan's soaring vocals that dropped viewers' jaws—it was her powerful Best New Artist acceptance speech.

"I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists," she began, while the crowd erupted into applause, including fellow Best New Artist nominees Benson Boone and Sabrina Carpenter.

Roan was first signed to Atlantic Records in 2017 before being dropped and later signed to Island Records in 2023.

Roan shared that because she was a minor when she was signed, and because the COVID-19 pandemic happened, she didn't have enough job experience to find work and health insurance.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2025 Grammy Awards Winners

"It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art, but to feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized to not have health insurance. And if my label would have prioritized artists' health, I could have had care by a company I was giving everything to," the singer continued.

Roan asked that record labels treat their artists as "valued employees" by providing livable wages and health insurance.

"Labels, we got you, but do you got us?" she concluded.

Watch Chappell Roan's full Grammys acceptance speech, below: